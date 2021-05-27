UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

