Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $174.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sun Communities traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $167.92, with a volume of 4105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.37.

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

