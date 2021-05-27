The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Williams Companies traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 13557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

