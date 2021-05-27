Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires 31,819 Shares of Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 31,819 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

Shares of LON:TEAM opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Thursday. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

