Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 14 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £134.40 ($175.59).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, with a total value of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £141.27 ($184.57).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 942.50 ($12.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 893.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 831.21. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

