Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.70 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,644,536. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock worth $7,715,073.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.