Oliver Gilchrist Sells 40,000 Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Stock

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.46. The firm has a market cap of £224.30 million and a P/E ratio of 86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cerillion Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

