CIBC Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$15.73 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

