A.H. Belo Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 8th (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 7th.

AHC stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. A.H. Belo has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

