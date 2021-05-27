Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Thierry Garnier acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,290.57).
TSCO opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.72. The stock has a market cap of £17.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
