Insider Selling: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($46.71), for a total transaction of £536,250 ($700,614.06).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,539 ($46.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,576.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,431.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

