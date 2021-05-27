Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the April 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS QTGPF opened at $109.50 on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.