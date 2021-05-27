NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN stock opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.20 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.