Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SMT stock opened at C$4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$692.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

