Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 310 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 310 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

