Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avista in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of AVA opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

