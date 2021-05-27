Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

