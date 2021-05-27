SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.