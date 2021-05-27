Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.83.

NYSE EDR opened at 28.13 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

