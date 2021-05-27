Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

