Potbelly Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock worth $941,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

