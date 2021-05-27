ChargePoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHPT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

