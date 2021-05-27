Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($6.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.