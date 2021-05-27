Comparing RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RigNet alerts:

71.3% of RigNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of RigNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RigNet and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.34%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than RigNet.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -16.51% -200.81% -18.67% EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RigNet and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $242.93 million 0.83 -$19.16 million N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.25 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -64.90

RigNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Risk and Volatility

RigNet has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EchoStar beats RigNet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. The Applications & Internet-of-Things segment provides applications over-the-top of the network layer including Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings such as a real-time machine learning and AI data platform, edge computing solution services. The Systems Integration segment gives design and implementation services for customer telecommunications systems. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated executive and support activities, interest expense, income taxes and eliminations. RigNet was founded by Omar Kulbrandstad in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.