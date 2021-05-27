Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.96, a PEG ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.