Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

ZS traded up $21.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,328. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,812 shares of company stock worth $14,759,243 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

