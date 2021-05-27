FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.13

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.13 and traded as high as $58.00. FRP shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 18,993 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FRP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in FRP by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

