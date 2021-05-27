Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. 369,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 454,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLXPF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cybin from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

