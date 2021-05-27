Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading Up 4.9%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Other Business. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.