South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading 0.7% Higher

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.87.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SABK)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

