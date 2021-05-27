Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading Up 0.5%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Celtic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

