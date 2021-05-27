CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $195,507.47 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $195,507.47 and $22.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,326,293 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

