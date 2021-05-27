Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Up 1.3%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. 1,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

