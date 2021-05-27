LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 787,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

