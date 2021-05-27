Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Up 2%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

