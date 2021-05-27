Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $957.26 million and approximately $160.02 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00083960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00085145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00983700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.13 or 0.09655945 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.