Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 457,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,851,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.