BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Down 12.2%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) shares traded down 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.15 and last traded at $79.15. 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

