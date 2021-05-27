Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Up 6.2%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

