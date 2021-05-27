Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading 84.6% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)’s stock price traded up 84.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 39,703,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,155% from the average session volume of 1,760,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

