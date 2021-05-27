Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0064

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $119,334.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00988470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.59 or 0.09675005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00092045 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

