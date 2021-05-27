Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

