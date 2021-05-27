Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 8,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

