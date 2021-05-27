Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading 3.8% Higher

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.18. 19,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 44,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$69.38 million and a P/E ratio of -23.96.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

