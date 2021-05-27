Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. 338,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

