Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $27.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 29,502,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,645,988. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
