Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $27.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 29,502,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,645,988. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

