TrumpCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,799.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $424,120.54 and approximately $1,799.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00292334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00033315 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

