$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post sales of $1.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.45 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 203,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,734. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

