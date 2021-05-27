Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $122.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.25 million to $130.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $77.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $631.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 125,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,096. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of -261.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

