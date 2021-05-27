Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $122.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $441.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $449.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $643.67 million, with estimates ranging from $615.81 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. 5,198,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,822. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.